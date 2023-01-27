Projects could involve improving food accessibility, reducing fuel poverty, providing debt advice to communities, and contributing to a group’s overall costs if its general activity is relevant to reducing the cost of living.

There is an opportunity for groups across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield to partner up with other organisations in joint-bids that could result in up to £10,000 being awarded.

SYCF Chief Executive Ruth Willis said: "This programme is testament to the generosity of people in our region who could and wanted to donate their energy bill rebates to our online fund which has reached over £30,000”.

“In launching the Fund, supported by the financial contribution of the South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard in October 2022, what followed was the kindness of people as contributions came through including an anonymous donor giving £10,000 before Christmas”.

"We have seen the demand from community groups wanting to help people on the ground through the challenges cost of living brings.” said Ruth.

The deadline for applications is noon on Monday, March 13, with community groups able to apply via SYCF's website at: www.sycf.org.uk/costofliving

The Energy Bills Support Scheme, announced by the Government in October 2022, allowing households to receive a discount on their energy bills, will end in April.