Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women Association (Lajna Imaillah) at Baitul Baseer Mosque have come together by donating a large quantity of hygiene products to ECO Edlington.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation is part of a nationwide campaign by Lajna Imaillah UK to combat hygiene poverty. The items included sanitary products, toiletries, maternity care items, and baby care products.

Rooted in the Islamic principles of charity, compassion, and care for the vulnerable, the campaign reflects the deep commitment of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to serving humanity. The Holy Qur’an emphasises the importance of looking after those in need, and members of the Doncaster branch see this initiative as a practical expression of their faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their actions are inspired by the guidance of the worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who has said: “Our faith requires us to be ever ready to wipe away the tears of those who are in distress or hurting in any way. This is the true teaching of Islam.”

Muslim women in Doncaster rally to combat hygiene poverty.

Zunaira Mahmood, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster, explained the significance of the campaign, saying: “Many women in our communities face the heartbreaking challenge of hygiene poverty, struggling to access basic sanitary products and personal care items essential for health and dignity.

“As women ourselves, we have a unique opportunity to stand in solidarity and bring comfort to those in need.”

Natasha Qureshi, who leads the Service to Humanity (Khidmat-e-Khalq) efforts locally, shared the community’s motivation: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from our members. Everyone wanted to help, because we all understand how vital this is. Serving humanity is not just a slogan for us—it’s something we live by. Supporting ECO Edlington means we’re reaching people directly in our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donations were warmly received by Samantha Siddall (Manager) and Lynn Brookes (Community Engagement Officer) of ECO Edlington, a local organisation that works to support disadvantaged members of the community.

She added: “This collaboration not only brings essential support to those in need but also builds bridges of understanding and cooperation across different segments of society.

“Through such initiatives, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association in Doncaster is helping to uphold dignity, meet urgent needs, and live out the true spirit of Islam by serving their fellow human beings with empathy and grace.”