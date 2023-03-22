More than one in 20 Universal Credit claimants sanctioned in Doncaster

The figures come as a think tank calls on the Government to pause benefit sanctions until inflation is brought under control.

Analysis of Home Office data by the Institute for Public Policy Research, a think tank, shows 8,248 people receiving Universal Credit in Doncaster were deemed to be 'looking for work' as of November – 702 (8.5 per cent) of which had been sanctioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evidence suggests people are most often sanctioned due to missing Jobcentre appointments.

Evidence suggests people are most often sanctioned due to missing Jobcentre appointments

Across the country, around 100,000 people have had their Universal Credit payments cut.

For those classed as searching for work, more than one in 13 had been sanctioned – double the rate before the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Parkes, senior economist at the IPPR, said: “Sanction rates are climbing rapidly, and it seems your chances of being sanctioned are largely down to the temperament of your local Jobcentre.

"We already know that sanctions can push people into destitution, so as the cost-of-living crisis continues it is urgent that the government pauses, rather than expands, its sanctions regime while it investigates what’s driving the rise and variation in sanction rates.

The rate varies significantly between local areas – ranging from 2.9 per cent of recipients in Broadland, Norfolk to 13 per cent in Knowsley in Merseyside.

The figures show people in the North of England are far more likely to face benefit sanctions – with the North East (9.2 per cent), North West (9 per cent) and Yorkshire and the Humber (8.8 per cent) topping the list of worst-impacted regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire and The Humber, meanwhile, had 8.8 per cent penalised as of November.

The IPPR would like to see benefit sanctions halted during the cost-of-living crisis.

“To press ahead instead with even tougher sanctions when the existing system is already something of a postcode lottery, and when everyone is struggling with rising living costs, would be both foolish and unfair,” Mr Parkes added.

The report says there is not enough clarity on why jobseekers on Universal Credit are having their benefits cut, or for the significant regional differences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad