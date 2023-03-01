More than a dozen rough sleepers in Doncaster – as England sees first rise since 2017

The figures come as the number of rough sleepers across England rose for the first time since 2017, despite a Government manifesto promise to end rough sleeping by 2024.

Housing charity Shelter said homelessness is in a "bleak situation" with a rising number of rough sleepers and tens of thousands of households turning up at local councils asking for help.

It urged the Government to unfreeze housing benefit – which remains at 2020 levels – and build more affordable social homes.

The Government has promised to eradicate homelessness by next year

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 13 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in Doncaster based on a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year – down from 20 the year before.

The figures suggest 3,069 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in England last year – a 26% rise on the 2,443 rough sleepers in 2021.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "Today’s figures show that more and more people are losing the battle to keep a roof over their heads. We’re facing a truly bleak situation."

Ms Neate called on the Government to unfreeze housing benefit and "build social homes with rents pegged to local incomes".

The figures also show the rate of rough sleepers has risen across the country – from 4.3 per 100,000 people in 2021 to 5.4 per 100,000 last year.

In Doncaster, 4.2 per 100,000 people were estimated to be sleeping rough last year – down from 6.5 the previous year.

Homeless Link, the national membership charity for frontline homelessness organisations, said the rise in rough sleepers "represents a massive, collective failure".

Chief executive Rick Henderson said: "People are being let down by systems that should protect them, forced onto the streets at the expense of their physical and mental health.