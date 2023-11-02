There has been a rise in the number of children needing extra protection or support in Doncaster, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as the Local Government Association said greater funding for children's services and councils is needed to meet the high demand for families needing support.

Figures from the Department of Education show there were 2,281 children assessed as needing help and protection because of risks to their development or health in Doncaster as of March 31 this year – up slightly from 2,270 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children in need include unborn children, as well as young people aged 18 or over who continue to receive care, accommodation or support from children’s services.

More children in need in Doncaster.

The rate of children in need in Doncaster was 356 per 10,000 children, above England's overall rate of 343 per 10,000.

Louise Gittins, chair of the LGA's children and young people board, said the figures highlight the growing pressure on councils to support vulnerable children and families.

She added: "It is absolutely vital that the Autumn Statement ensures that children’s services are adequately funded so councils can meet this continually high demand and ensure children and their families get the support they need, as soon as they need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Councils continue to innovate in order to reduce costs, but further funding is required in order to meet demand."

She said funding for all councils – not just those chosen for pilot schemes – could be invested in stabilising the current social care system and helping the Government "fulfil its ambitions for all children".

Across England, there were over 640,000 referrals requesting services for children in 2023, down 1.5 per cent from 2022.

In Doncaster, there were 5,033 referrals last year. Of them, 41.9 per cent were found to not need services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a child is referred to children’s social care services, an assessment is carried out to identify the primary need for services.

Some factors identified in assessments in Doncaster included domestic abuse concerns where the parent is a victim (14 per cent) and mental health concerns about the parent (11 per cent).

Iryna Pona, head of policy at The Children's Society, said: "It's so important that we stay alert, spotting signs of distress and offer help as quickly as possible. Recognising issues early can make a world of difference."

She added it is vital to understand children of all ages can be at risk.

A Department for Education spokesperson said reforms to children’s social care will focus on more early support for families and reducing the need for crisis response at a later stage.