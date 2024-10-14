Mexborough foodbank given a welcome boost from the town's factory shop and customers
The Original Factory Shop and its customers recently donated £192.88 to its community partners Mexborough Foodbank, taking the total to over £1,000 donated since November 2022.
MD Sean Gibbons called into the store recently to meet Val and the team and as local celebrity Frank Knapton MBE was just leaving he jumped on the photo seen here.
Sean said: “Donations such as this are much appreciated and essential to our continuing support for local people/families less fortunate in Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough through the Cost of Living Crisis.”
