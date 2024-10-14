Mexborough foodbank given a welcome boost from the town's factory shop and customers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mexborough foodbank has been given a welcome boost from the town's factory shop and customers with a cash donation.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Original Factory Shop and its customers recently donated £192.88 to its community partners Mexborough Foodbank, taking the total to over £1,000 donated since November 2022.

MD Sean Gibbons called into the store recently to meet Val and the team and as local celebrity Frank Knapton MBE was just leaving he jumped on the photo seen here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean said: “Donations such as this are much appreciated and essential to our continuing support for local people/families less fortunate in Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough through the Cost of Living Crisis.”