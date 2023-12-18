Hundreds of people in Doncaster without a home this Christmas

Housing charity Shelter's research shows the number of homeless people across England rose by 14 per cent in the last year.

It said the "housing emergency is out of control", and called on the Government to take the issue seriously.

The figures show 508 people are estimated to be homeless in Doncaster this year.

Of these, 484 live in temporary accommodation – organised by social services, the council or themselves – including 207 children.

Meanwhile, 24 of the total homeless population are sleeping rough.

Nationally, around 309,000 people will be without a home this Christmas.

Homeless figures are snapshots or estimates of the problem, and they often undercount the true number.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "Homelessness is on nobody’s Christmas list, but 309,000 people will spend this time of year in a tiny hostel room or freezing in a doorway."

Ms Neate blamed the housing emergency on "chronic underinvestment" in social homes, with people unable to afford rising rents.

"It is appalling that the Government has allowed thousands of families to be packed into damp and dirty B&Bs and hostel rooms, which are traumatising children and making people desperately ill," she added.

"Until the Government takes this emergency seriously, our frontline services will do everything they can to help people keep or find a safe home this winter.

"It is only with the public’s support we can continue to provide vital advice and support and fight for the solutions people want and need to end homelessness."

In England, one in 182 people are homeless.

This is compared to one in 606 in Doncaster.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is spending £2 billion on tackling homelessness and rough sleeping.

A DLUHC spokesperson said temporary accommodation is "an important way of making sure no family is without a roof over their head", but councils must ensure it is temporary and suitable for families' needs.

Funding to address homelessness includes £1 billion given to councils to financially support people moving out of temporary accommodation.