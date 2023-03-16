Generous gas engineers helping communities with the cost of living in Doncaster

Josh Hill, Customer Delivery Manager from Thorpe Hesley and his team of nineteen engineers decided they wanted to help people across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield with the cost of living crisis, after being given £1,000 by their employers for a charitable donation, which was subsequently doubled to £2,000.

One Google search later led them to SYCF’s Cost of Living Fund, launched in September 2022, to collect donations big or small for a grants programme allowing community groups to deliver support.

Josh said: “I did some research into local charities that are supporting communities with the Cost of Living and SYCF stood out straight away. After reading about all the fantastic work they do and specifically about their Cost Of Living Fund, it was clear that our donation would be put to good use helping those most in need, in what is an extremely difficult time for many.”

Cheque presentation by British Gas to SYCF

A latest survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that 94% of people reported their cost of living had increased compared to the previous year, whilst 92% said the issue was the most concerning for them.

SYCF Chief Executive Ruth Willis said: "In our conversations with Josh and members of his team, it’s clear they have grasped what communities across South Yorkshire need and that is crucial assistance with the cost of living crisis.

“We hope their decision to choose SYCF’s Cost of Living Fund may encourage other businesses and individuals who may want to give a financial donation to help people experiencing day-to-day difficulties with rising food costs, energy bills and fuel poverty.”

Currently, the Fund has nearly reached over £68,000 with people donating some, or all, of their energy bill rebates following the Government’s launch of the Energy Bills Support Scheme in October 2022. Donations can be made through SYCF’s Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/SouthYorkshireCostOfLivingFund