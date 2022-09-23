Fund linked to Doncaster wind farm increasing grants for local projects

The Marr Wind Farm fund is a 25-year scheme linked with the development of the local farm by Banks’ Renewables. It aims to distribute £200,000 for local good causes.

Grants of £3,000 were previously available, but the fund is now accepting applications of up to £5,000.

Applications can be made at any time, with an independent committee of local community representatives meeting regularly to select projects which meet local priorities.

Volunteers from the Mexborough food bank, which received £1,500 from the Marr Wind Farm fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisations that have previously received grants include St Peter’s Church in Barnburgh, Hickleton Parish Council and All Saints Church in Hooton Pagnell, Braithwell Parish Council, Barnburgh & Harlington Parish Council, Phoenix Women's Aid and Mexborough Foodbank.

Eligibility for the fund is usually restricted to projects within rural Doncaster: Barnburgh, Brodsworth, Cadeby, Hickleton, High Melton, Marr and Sprotbrough & Cusworth, although projects outside these areas may also be eligible if they can be shown to benefit people living within them.

Cllr Cynthia Ransome of Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, who sits on the committee, said: “The Marr Wind Farm community benefits fund has been instrumental in helping our rural villages access funds for a range of much-needed projects which would have been difficult for them to afford otherwise.

“From defibrillators, play equipment and church grounds’ improvements through to new wooden benches, speeding signs and litter picking equipment, they are all helping to enhance rural life and will have a lasting positive impact for our residents who have pride in their villages.”

The four-turbine which make up Marr Wind Farm generated over 17,000 MWh of green electricity last year, 2021, which is enough to power 5,700 homes. It is one of four wind farms owned by Banks Renewables in Yorkshire, with others in Sheffield, Barnsley and Leeds. Last year they generated enough electricity to power 29,000 homes.

Those hoping to apply for funding from the Marr Wind Farm fund for a local project or cause should contact the Banks Community Fund on telephone number 0191 378 6342 or visit the website at www.banksgroup.co.uk/development-with-care/bankscommunityfund