Foodbanks receive £6,000 to help those most in need in the Doncaster region

Every year Renewi invites local organisations to bid for a share of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund which sees grants worth a total of £6,000 awarded to projects that support people and the environment.

This year, in the face of the on-going cost of living crisis, the company decided to do things differently and to award the funding to three foodbanks operating in the Dearne Valley area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations of £2,000 have been made to Mexborough Stronger Together Foodbank, the Salvation Army Foodbank in Goldthorpe, Barnsley and the Wath Foodbank in Rotherham.

Volunteers working with Mexborough Food Bank which has been awarded £2,000 from the Renewi Corporate Social Responsibility Fund

Renewi Community Education Liaison Officer, Abi Reid, said: “This year, instead of inviting local groups to bid for funding, we have decided to make a direct award to foodbanks operating in the Dearne Valley.

“We know the current cost of living crisis is having an impact on so many people and this year we have tried to allocate the CSR Fund to benefit as many as possible during these challenging times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We felt the donation of £2,000 to each of the three foodbanks would give them valuable financial support to carry on their work helping communities and families in our area.”

Sean Gibbons from the Mexborough Stronger Together Foodbank, said: “The donation of £2,000 from Renewi is fantastic news for us and our great team of volunteers and will support our work to help those most in need.

“The foodbank is able to offer food parcels to people who are referred to us by partner agencies. All donations are welcome as 2023 is going to be an extremely challenging year for so many local families.”

Alison Sykes from Goldthorpe Foodbank, said: “Thank you so much for the funding. Without this we would not be able to be able to provide all the people that come through our doors with the help and support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We provide food parcels that are made unique to the family in need. Some people may only have a hob, microwave or slow cooker to cook their food.”