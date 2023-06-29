The shopping outlet, on White Rose Way, has set up a foodbank collection point in its indoor recycling area in guest services where people can drop off any food donations which will then be taken to St John The Evangelist Church’s ‘Given Freely, Freely Given’ multibank in Balby.

All non-perishable food is welcomed but items such as breakfast cereals, soup, pasta, rice, pasta sauce, tinned beans, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, tea, coffee, sugar, biscuits, snacks, and UHT milk are particularly needed along with donations of toiletry items.

Sharon Fung from Given Freely, Freely Given at St John’s said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Lakeside Village has decided to start a food bank collection point and that our multibank has been chosen to be the beneficiary.

Di Mellis, centre manager, at Lakeside Village’s new foodbank donation point

“During the last month alone, we directly supported 460 people, who between them supported an additional 85 adults and 334 children at home.

"We gave out 2016 bags of food during that month. The need is great so as many donations as possible and link ups with local businesses like Lakeside Village are warmly appreciated.”

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “Supporting the local community is very important to us all here at Lakeside Village and we are very aware how in demand foodbanks in Doncaster and across the UK are at the moment.

“We wanted to help and felt opening up some space for people to drop off food items they would like to donate which we can then deliver to St John’s would be beneficial.

"We have very loyal and community-orientated customers who always support us with any initiatives we set up to help others so we know this will be no different as we look to donate as much food as possible to those that need it.”

The multibank also takes donations of other things such as towels, clothes and small household items directly and the church is open to take these donations on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am-12noon.

People can also support their vital work by donating money using the following link: http://www.easydonate.org/GFFG001, or by cash if they visit, and by giving their time by volunteering.