First Bus in South Yorkshire donated 200 Christmas meals to foodbanks across the region including Doncaster

To continue First Bus’s annual tradition, the bus operator has once again donated 200 meals to foodbanks across South Yorkshire for Christmas, which included: Rotherham Unity Centre, Woodhouse Hub, S2 Foodbank and DN 7 Foodbank.

First, which runs regular services where the foodbanks are located, has provided a full Christmas meal to feed a family of four.

In addition to this, the bus operator has also had a dedicated Santa bus in operation throughout Sheffield, Rotherham, and Doncaster, with Santa driving the bus and his magical elf on board handing out sweet treats and spreading Christmas cheer.

Speaking about the generous donation, John Baddeley, High Sheriff of South Yorkshire, said: “The brutal cost of living crisis has hit deprived areas of Rotherham, Sheffield, and Doncaster hard this year, and many people in these areas are unable to afford a Christmas meal for their families.

First South Yorkshire donated 200 meals to foodbanks this Christmas.

“First Bus together with Unite the Union, have shown great compassion and care this Christmas in raising funds to donate 200 Christmas dinner packs for a family of four via four foodbanks.

“I am delighted to have been able to help First Bus bring some much-needed Christmas cheer in helping hand out the food.”

Marcus Wichmann, Church Leader at Woodhouse Church Food Hub, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support and generosity given to our clients today, this will make a massive difference to their Christmas, and we really do appreciate the support given from First Bus for the second year in a row.”

Clive Betts MP, Sheffield South-East, said: “I am delighted to have supported First Bus as they make their annual contribution to the local community by providing Christmas meals across South Yorkshire.

“The cost-of-living crisis is making it a real struggle for families to afford the basics such as food, and with Christmas being the most expensive time of the year, First Bus have gone above and beyond by donating meals to people in need – ensuring nobody goes without a Christmas meal.”

Tim Shufflebotham, Operations Manager for First Bus in Sheffield, said: “The festive period is a difficult time for most, and with the cost-of-living crisis making it increasingly difficult to afford the everyday basics, we knew we could do our bit for the local community.

“Local foodbanks are a lifeline for many, and we praise them for the great work they do. We wanted to help them continue providing food, so what better way than by donating 100 meals between three foodbanks in our catchment areas.”

Katherine Rouse, Operations Manager in Doncaster, said: “We are truly grateful for the opportunity to support DN7 Community Foodbank this Christmas. We understand how challenging times can be for families in need, and we want South Yorkshire, to know that First Bus are committed at making a positive impact in the local community.

“At First South Yorkshire, we believe in the importance of connecting communities and fostering a sense of trust and love for our bus services. We sincerely hope that this small gesture will help us build strong relationships in the area.”

Everyone at First South Yorkshire, would like to wish everyone who has travelled with us over the last year a Merry Christmas, and a peaceful and prosperous New Year for 2025.