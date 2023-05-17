Firms asked to complete cost-of-living survey to study impacts on South Yorkshire’s business

Heads of firms across South Yorkshire can now complete the Cost of Living Survey created by the region’s chambers.

The survey aims to understand the impact that the cost-of-living crisis is having on the business community across the region.

It comes as prices of fuel, electricity and everyday goods continue to rise in the UK.

The chamber has launched a new cost of living survey

Respondents are asked whether they have taken any extra steps to support workers such as increasing wages, covering additional expenses, new staff benefits or mental health support.

In terms of the bigger picture, the survey aims to discover whether respondents feel that South Yorkshire is a good place for them to do business.

This includes whether local authorities, the South Yorkshire Mayor or national government could be doing more in terms of support through the crisis for them.

The South Yorkshire Chambers will use the responses to liaise with local and national government on behalf of local businesses to create a better business environment.

As part of the latest instalment of the Quarterly Economic Survey, usual questions related to recruitment, workforce and cashflow will also be included.

The anonymous Cost of Living Survey is now open and takes around five minutes to complete, visit: South Yorkshire Quarterly Economic Survey – Q2 2023 (surveymonkey.co.uk)

