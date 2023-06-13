News you can trust since 1925
Retailers across England are offering shoppers 1p bundles throughout summer to help support local communities amid the current cost-of-living crisis, starting from tomorrow, June 14.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST

The community-led promotion is in partnership with Snappy Shopper, the leading on-demand delivery platform, known for its commitment to helping local businesses serve their customers with convenient delivery.

June’s collection of 1p bundles will give consumers the chance to grab a variety of essential products through different themes including school lunchbox treats, big brand goodies and even household essentials.

The bundle allows retailers to give-back to families that are struggling with the rising cost of groceries, enabling them to worry less about feeding their children over the summer holiday period.

You can pick up your 1p shopping bundle starting from tomorrowYou can pick up your 1p shopping bundle starting from tomorrow
The promotion will finish in July with an exciting package of cupboard fillers, from pasta to crisps and beans, all for just 1p.

The following Doncaster stores are taking part in the initiative: Spar Intake; Spar Auckley; Spar Barnby Dun.

