News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 hour ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
1 hour ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
21 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
22 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
1 day ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes

Ex addicts take to Doncaster streets to help those trapped in addiction

A team of 14 ex addicts (two of whom were once trapped in addiction in the Doncaster area but now living in freedom) will be heading to Doncaster in May to work for six months on the streets reaching out to adults over 18 trapped in addiction.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd May 2023, 07:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 07:21 BST

The team are from a registered Christian faith based charity called Teen Challenge UK who work in various ways to put hope within reach of those trapped in addiction. The charity has six residential facilities throughout the UK running an 11 month programme designed to aid transformation with classes, work programme and teaching of key life skills.

Following successful completion of the residential stage there is assistance in moving on into education, training or employment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eighty five per cent of Hope House women graduates from the past 20 years are living drug free lives and are in employment, training or caring for their children!

The team are from a registered Christian faith based charity called Teen Challenge UK who work in various ways to put hope within reach of those trapped in addictionThe team are from a registered Christian faith based charity called Teen Challenge UK who work in various ways to put hope within reach of those trapped in addiction
The team are from a registered Christian faith based charity called Teen Challenge UK who work in various ways to put hope within reach of those trapped in addiction
Most Popular

Two of the team will move in to live in the area for the six months whilst the other 12 will travel up weekly from their residential Leadership Academy.

The team will walk the streets, set up an outreach van with refreshments in different locations, knock doors in housing areas with their information, visit hostels, set up in foodbanks, serve alongside other charities and meet with referrals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are also in the process of connecting with various organisations, drug agencies and churches where people can be referred or can be referred from.

For more on the work contact the outreach number 07492 908185.

Related topics:Doncaster