Ex addicts take to Doncaster streets to help those trapped in addiction
A team of 14 ex addicts (two of whom were once trapped in addiction in the Doncaster area but now living in freedom) will be heading to Doncaster in May to work for six months on the streets reaching out to adults over 18 trapped in addiction.
The team are from a registered Christian faith based charity called Teen Challenge UK who work in various ways to put hope within reach of those trapped in addiction. The charity has six residential facilities throughout the UK running an 11 month programme designed to aid transformation with classes, work programme and teaching of key life skills.
Following successful completion of the residential stage there is assistance in moving on into education, training or employment.
Eighty five per cent of Hope House women graduates from the past 20 years are living drug free lives and are in employment, training or caring for their children!
Two of the team will move in to live in the area for the six months whilst the other 12 will travel up weekly from their residential Leadership Academy.
The team will walk the streets, set up an outreach van with refreshments in different locations, knock doors in housing areas with their information, visit hostels, set up in foodbanks, serve alongside other charities and meet with referrals.
They are also in the process of connecting with various organisations, drug agencies and churches where people can be referred or can be referred from.
For more on the work contact the outreach number 07492 908185.