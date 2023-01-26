Ed Miliband MP meets Citizens Advice Doncaster to discuss energy crisis action

The MP previously called for the government to ban the installation of energy prepayment meters.

Mr Miliband visited the Citizens Advice Doncaster branch in Mexborough to discuss how the energy bills crisis is affecting residents.

He previously joined the Labour Party in calls to put a hold on the installation of energy prepayment meters which leave users without gas and electricity if they don’t top up.

MP Ed Miliband during his visit

In Parliament on Monday, he raised an urgent question to to ask the government to ban the installation of these meters for the remainder of winter.

The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Grant Shapps responded that a ‘Five Point Plan’ has been set up to support customers and companies have been asked to reduce installation of these meters.

The government has not however put a blanket ban on this.

Mr Miliband MP said: “Doncaster Citizens Advice provides such an important service to people struggling with the cost of living crisis and I’m incredibly grateful to their volunteers for all that they do.

“If you’re struggling to make ends meet each month, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with them. They are friendly, approachable and incredibly knowledgeable about grants and other support available.

“There is a national scandal in our country of millions of people being disconnected from heat and power by the back door through the forced installation of prepayment meters.

Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough has seen a 33 per cent increase in people contacting them with debt issues since 2021/22.

James Woods, CEO of Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough. said: “We are seeing the largest number of people we’ve ever seen contact us in a crisis. Rising energy cost, trouble with benefits entitlement and increases in household debt are all forcing people into regularly making life impacting decisions, with people going without food, heating, washing, turning fridges off and even self disconnection of utilities.

“We know it is affecting everybody and our message is you are not alone, we’re here to help, whoever you are whatever the problem.