The Doncaster North MP and Shadow Climate Change Secretary released a statement criticising the government’s handling of the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.

Across the UK, over 13,000 warm banks have opened up, with 28 of these in Doncaster.

Warm banks are public venues that anyone can visit to keep warm and avoid using their own heating and energy.

MP Ed Miliband

The sites were opened in response to the UK’s ongoing energy crisis, which is set to continue with the energy cap rising to £3,000 a year in April.

8.6 million households are estimated to fall into fuel poverty in April, according to Labour Party analysis.

Mr Miliband said: “Warm banks are doing a fantastic job of supporting the most vulnerable households across Doncaster, but it shouldn’t have to be like this.

“As if things weren’t bad enough, the government is planning to let the energy price cap rise to £3,000 in April.

“Labour would introduce a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants making record profits to stop bills rising and we have a long-term plan to cut bills by making Britain a clean energy superpower and insulating the 19 million cold, draughty homes in our country.”

The government launched a Cost of Living Support Scheme in Autumn giving all households automatic credit payments towards their energy bills.

This will come to an end in April, but those in low-income households are still eligible for support.