Ed Miliband MP criticises government delay on energy support for park home residents

Doncaster North MP and Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband has responded to the delay, calling it “nothing short of a disgrace”.

In December, the government announced that those without a direct relationship to an energy supplier would receive a £400 discount on their fuel bills through the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding.

An online application portal and telephone helpline were due to open this month for people to access the scheme but it has now been delayed until sometime in February.

MP Ed Miliband

Mr Miliband said: “The government’s treatment of those in park homes is nothing short of a disgrace.

“Residents including those in my constituency are being denied the access they need to the £400 of support off their energy bills that everyone else has received.

“With people facing a terrible cost of living crisis, this is making life even harder for people faced with the choice between heating their home and putting food on the table.

“For months we asked what the plans were for people in park homes and the government had no answers.

“Still they cannot give a proper answer on when people will get help.

“I am writing to the minister demanding that he gets a proper grip on this unacceptable situation.

“We need fair treatment for those living in park homes.”