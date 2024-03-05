Easter appeal in third year calls on help of Doncaster folk to fill foodbank.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team, which is hosting its annual appeal for the third year in a row, is hoping to beat the amount they collected last year and make a real difference to people in Yorkshire who benefit from the support the foodbank gives them.

“A chocolate egg is synonymous with Easter for children, and we are hoping to be able to give lots of children across the region an Easter treat this year,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Our appeal last year was a great success, and we hope that people will be able to pop an Easter egg onto their weekly shop and bring it to us.”

The Trussell Trust has branches across the UK and support those who live in hunger and poverty as well as lobbying for social and economic change.

“The Trussell Trust is well known for helping people just when they need it, and we are delighted to support them in the work that they do to help families in our communities,” said Debbie.

Those who wish to donate will be able to take an egg to the sales centre at Simpson Park in Harworth.

Miller Homes kindly asks that donations are made before 14th March to ensure the charity is given enough time to distribute the eggs before Easter Bunny’s visit.