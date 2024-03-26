Dozens of homeless and vulnerable people in Doncaster fed for free thanks to donations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 102 people went along for a hot meal of bolognese and chips with 96 taking away a goody bag with sandwiches, sausage roll/pasty, cakes, nuts, jerky and a cold drink. Everyone also took away an Easter egg.

Five dog food bags, seven sleeping bags and 21 bags of toiletries were also given out, along with lots of clothes, bedding, quilt and sleeping bags.

A spokesman said: “A massive thank you to Grace Winning and Lee Robinson of Time and Plaice for cooking the bolognese and chips and serving up 102 portions to the guys, it’s such a treat for them to have this, what an amazing couple. Also, thank you for all the clothes that you collected.

Queuing up for the bolognese and chips.

“Thank you to Catherine Rebecca, Ann Cartwright and Simon Rayner for bagging up all the food and loading the van up. Thank you to Sharon White and Claire Lowndes for making all the sandwiches, and to Jeanette for handing out the Easter eggs.

“Thank you to Manny, Sean Key and Paul who unloaded the van and cleaned up afterwards.

“Thank you to Greggs Rossington, Greggs White Rose Way, Co-op Rossington and Co-op Cantley Lane for all the fresh food donations and for your continued support.”

