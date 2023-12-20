News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster staff support community at Christmas with food bank drive

The employees of Omega, Thorne-based kitchen manufacturer, have come together to support their local community this Christmas by donating to the Thorne and Moorends Food Bank.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The food bank provides families with food and key household items throughout the year and the service is particularly valued in the lead up to Christmas. Operated by volunteers, it depends on contributions from businesses and the community.

Chris Cowen, Social Committee member said: “The Social Committee at Omega wanted to support this integral part of the community and organised a Food Bank Drive to donate food and Christmas items to be given to the charity. Omega employees answered the call generously and together donated a large collection of items to the Food Bank to be distributed in Christmas parcels to those in need in the community.”

Many Omega employees live locally and want to support organisations and charities in their own community.

The Social Committee collaborates with all members of the business to accomplish this goal through a variety of fundraisers and ongoing donations throughout the year.

Related topics:ThorneDoncaster