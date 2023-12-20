The employees of Omega, Thorne-based kitchen manufacturer, have come together to support their local community this Christmas by donating to the Thorne and Moorends Food Bank.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The food bank provides families with food and key household items throughout the year and the service is particularly valued in the lead up to Christmas. Operated by volunteers, it depends on contributions from businesses and the community.

Chris Cowen, Social Committee member said: “The Social Committee at Omega wanted to support this integral part of the community and organised a Food Bank Drive to donate food and Christmas items to be given to the charity. Omega employees answered the call generously and together donated a large collection of items to the Food Bank to be distributed in Christmas parcels to those in need in the community.”

Many Omega employees live locally and want to support organisations and charities in their own community.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...