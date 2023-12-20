Doncaster staff support community at Christmas with food bank drive
The food bank provides families with food and key household items throughout the year and the service is particularly valued in the lead up to Christmas. Operated by volunteers, it depends on contributions from businesses and the community.
Chris Cowen, Social Committee member said: “The Social Committee at Omega wanted to support this integral part of the community and organised a Food Bank Drive to donate food and Christmas items to be given to the charity. Omega employees answered the call generously and together donated a large collection of items to the Food Bank to be distributed in Christmas parcels to those in need in the community.”
Many Omega employees live locally and want to support organisations and charities in their own community.
The Social Committee collaborates with all members of the business to accomplish this goal through a variety of fundraisers and ongoing donations throughout the year.