Doncaster shop donates nearly £300 towards the less fortunate in Mexborough
Food AWARE CIC has given a huge thanks to the team at The Original Factory Shop in Mexborough for their latest donation of £282.10, raised via customers.
This is in addition to the £320.76 received in November.
These donations will be spent on staple foods to be included in weekly food parcel provision.
Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager said: “Donations such as this are much appreciated and essential to our continuing support for local people/families less fortunate in Mexborough, Denaby & Conisbrough through the Cost of Living Crisis.”