Doncaster shop donates nearly £300 towards the less fortunate in Mexborough

Food AWARE CIC has given a huge thanks to the team at The Original Factory Shop in Mexborough for their latest donation of £282.10, raised via customers.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th May 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:24 BST

This is in addition to the £320.76 received in November.

These donations will be spent on staple foods to be included in weekly food parcel provision.

Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager said: “Donations such as this are much appreciated and essential to our continuing support for local people/families less fortunate in Mexborough, Denaby & Conisbrough through the Cost of Living Crisis.”

Pictured are Nathan Deakin (TOFS) and Sean Gibbons (MFB)Pictured are Nathan Deakin (TOFS) and Sean Gibbons (MFB)
