From experienced runners to complete novices, everyone in Doncaster is being encouraged to run, jog or walk, on Saturday April 1, and help raise vital funds to help end the need for food banks in the UK.

The cost of living crisis is impacting all of us, but for people on the lowest incomes, it’s simply impossible.

The charity, which supports a nationwide network of more than 1,300 food bank centres – including two food bank centres in Doncaster - reports that between April and September 2022, 320,000 people were forced to turn to a food bank in its network for the first time.

Actor and writer Ben Willbond

That’s equivalent to almost every person living in Nottingham having to start accessing a food bank at the same time.

Fundraisers can plan their own route and take on the event at a time that suits them.

People joining the event will not only be standing alongside the Trussell Trust to help fight for a more just society where everyone can afford the essentials, but they will also get training guides and support, a t-shirt and ribbon armband to wear on the day to show that they are crossing the finishing line for #TeamTrussell.

Actor and writer Ben Willbond is taking part in Race Against Hunger for the second time this year, describing his motivation he said:

“This is no longer a cost of living crisis but an emergency and people on the lowest incomes are feeling it the most. I’m a big supporter of the Trussell Trust and the food banks in their network make such a difference to people who are facing hunger. But they shouldn’t exist. Everyone should have enough money in their pocket to afford the essentials.

“I was part of #TeamTrussell last year to Race Against Hunger. It really does feel like more than a run. You’re part of a movement for change to create a more just society where food banks are a thing of the past. Run with us and help us build a future where none of us need a food bank because none of us will allow it.”

Kate Merrifield, Events Engagement Manager at the Trussell Trust, said:

“Race Against Hunger is not just a run. It’s an opportunity to call for change and help build a future where no one will need to use a food bank to get by.

“It’s a challenge for everyone, whatever your fitness level, age, background or ability. You can run, walk or cycle or do it alone or with family, friends, colleagues, while raising vital funds to support people facing hardship today and help end the need for food banks in the UK.”

“We also have Race Against Hunger for Schools and Youth Groups. If you run a youth group, work at a school or nursery, it’s free to take part and easy to organise.

“We’re urging everyone in Doncaster to lace up their trainers and join #TeamTrussell – together, we can create a fairer, more just society.”