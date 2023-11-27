Doncaster residents asked to donate their winter fuel payments to those less fortunate
South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) is calling on financially secure households to give away their allowance, which is being distributed by the Government as part of its cost of living support package.
Payments of between £250 and £600 are now being made to help eligible people pay their heating bills during the cold months.
Households are being encouraged to donate the grants into a regional Cost of Living Fund, which is being overseen by SYCF – the largest local grant giving charity in South Yorkshire.
Ruth Willis, Chief Executive at South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, made her own personal donation of £250 this week.
Ruth said: “The Cost of Living crisis has affected communities across South Yorkshire with people worried about how it will impact them at home, particularly as we approach the cold, winter months.
“People have already given so generously towards our Cost of Living Fund and we’re very keen to expand on this by asking, where possible, for households to donate their Winter Fuel Payments which are now being made by the Government.”
The Winter Fuel Payment, or Winter Fuel Allowance, is usually an annual tax-free payment of between £100 and £300 made during the winter months to help older people with their heating costs. For winter 2023 -24, it rises to up to £600 as it includes a payment of between £150 and £300 to help with the cost of living.
Ruth added: “With the support of people in South Yorkshire, we could help thousands of pounds to be redistributed to the poorest areas of our region this winter.”
SYCF’s Cost of Living Fund was launched in September 2022 to collect donations big or small for a grants programme allowing community groups to deliver support.
Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/sycostoflivingfund.
For more information visit www.sycf.org.uk.
*South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation helps to support and build strong resilient communities across the region. It provides community groups with grant funding through its many donors, to help people facing hardship and disadvantage alongside those working to improve the communities they live in.