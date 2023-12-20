Doncaster mini market providing full Christmas dinner to 100 struggling families
They are donating the full ingredients of a traditional Christmas dinner so that every family can enjoy this special festive time without having to worry about being able to source the Christmas dinner.
Each family will recieve 2 turkey breast joints, carrots, parsnips, cabbage, potatoes, sprouts, swede, Yorkshire puddings, stuffing mix, gravy and a chocolate Yule log.
They are working with a food bank based in Woodlands, Lifeline against the Breadline, who will help distribute these Christmas dinners to the most neediest of families.
Hardav Singh Director of Swaran Mini Market said: “Our store has been at the heart of the community for the past 38 years and we really wanted to help. We have seen how families have been struggling financially during the past few years due to the cost of living crisis and the rate prices are going up and we did not want these struggling families to miss out on or make cutbacks on this important tradition of Christmas Dinner.
"We decided that if the ingredients for this dinner were provided to the families than they could participate in this tradition of cooking and eating with the family. We thought that this would be the most hands on way of helping the most neediest in the community.
"We have had great support from our customers and our suppliers who have helped towards the donations to make this happen.
"We hope this small gesture has taken the financial pressure off these families so they can enjoy the festive times with their family and friends without the financial burden of having to buy the Christmas dinner.”Anybody requiring one of these shopping bags of ingredients please contact the food bank Lifeline against the Breadline in Woodlands who are distributing these on our behalf from today, Wednesday December 20.