Doncaster Mayor: Government help “doesn’t scratch the surface” as inflation remains above 10 per cent

As inflation did not drop this week as experts predicted, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has called on the government to do more to help people with rising costs.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that inflation has dropped from 10.4 per cent to 10.1 per cent, a smaller drop than expected by economists.

The announcement means that everyday costs are not expected to decrease in the near future, as the UK continues to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Ros Jones

Meanwhile, a report was published by Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough last week with new statistics on how residents have been affected by rising costs.

It highlighted that the effects have been significant, with 92 per cent of residents worried about the future, while 75 per cent are skipping meals and eating less to cover costs.

Speaking to the Free Press, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones gave her comments on the report and support from local and national government:

“We were already deeply aware of how the cost-of-living crisis has affected residents and businesses, and Doncaster is below the national income average, meaning that the effects are significant. This has been expected since the last inflation figures were announced in February. Simple things like doing the weekly shop have become hard for our residents.

“We remain committed to helping the most vulnerable, and our policies continue to provide a much needed safety net; we have just approved a £25 million council budget for 2023/4.

“Government help on the other hand doesn’t even scratch the surface of the issues. We need to see them get inflation figures down, and they need to be doing a lot more to support local councils and residents. Whatever the government is doing clearly isn’t working, as shown by the inflation figures.”

Doncaster is ranked the sixth most vulnerable area in England to the effects of the cost-of-living crisis, according to a study from the Centre for Progressive Policy.