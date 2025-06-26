Doncaster households receiving benefits could also be entitled to upto £300 towards bills

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:16 BST

Doncaster households that receive benefits could also be entitled to upto £300 towards bills.

Doncaster Council is asking people to check to see if they are eligible in the latest round of Household Support Fund money.

Households who receive Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction, Universal Credit (Housing Element) and free school meals, could be eligible for up to £300 to help out with energy and water bills, food and wider essentials.

If you have received these payments previously, and we have been able to confirm you are still eligible you will receive payments automatically.

