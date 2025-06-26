Doncaster households receiving benefits could also be entitled to upto £300 towards bills

Doncaster households that receive benefits could also be entitled to upto £300 towards bills.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council is asking people to check to see if they are eligible in the latest round of Household Support Fund money.

Households who receive Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction, Universal Credit (Housing Element) and free school meals, could be eligible for up to £300 to help out with energy and water bills, food and wider essentials.

If you have received these payments previously, and we have been able to confirm you are still eligible you will receive payments automatically.