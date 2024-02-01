Ten Doncaster foodbanks receive funding from SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2019, an environment fund was created to support the community and has distributed more than £80,000 since it was established, with projects ranging from community gardens to libraries and bike schemes.

SUEZ is responsible for the collection of waste and recycling materials from homes and businesses in the Doncaster borough. The collection of small electrical items at the kerbside contributes to this fund, meaning the more items collected, the bigger the revenue fund set aside for community projects.

This year, SUEZ adapted the scheme and concentrated efforts on reducing food waste and supporting vulnerable residents, with funding awarded to 10 food banks across the borough.

Shane Atkins from SUEZ, said, “SUEZ has a long history in Doncaster and we are delighted to be able to play our part in supporting the community. This year, with a focus on reducing food waste and with rising costs for food itself, we’re proud to support those most vulnerable in the community with donations to 10 food banks across the borough.”

The food banks supported include:

· Mexborough Foodbank

· All Saints Foodbank

· Foresters Community Foodbank

· DN7 Foodbank

· Doncaster Foodbank (Holmescarr Centre)

· Moorends Miners Welfare

· Bentley Baptist Church

· Skellow & Carcroft Organisation

· Edlington Community Organisation

· Askern CRY Foodbank

Coun Mark Houlbrook, from City of Doncaster Council said: “I am delighted that this funding has helped at a time when people are increasingly joining together to make a difference in their neighbourhoods.