The team at the Amazon fulfilment in Doncaster has donated £1,300 to a foodbank in the city.

The donation was made to Doncaster Foodbank, which is part of the nationwide network of foodbanks supported by The Trussell Trust.

Doncaster foodbank provides three days worth of nutritionally balanced, emergency food to local people who have been referred to the charity in crisis.

The donation from the fulfilment centre in Doncaster will go towards providing emergency provisions for those in need over the festive period.

Asim Gul, who works at Amazon Doncaster as a team lead, nominated the charity for the donation. He said: “I’m so pleased Amazon could make this donation to Doncaster Foodbank. The charity is an excellent organisation supporting people in our community through difficult times.”

Julie Poland, Project Manager at Doncaster foodbank, added: “We would like to thank the Amazon team in Doncaster for this donation. Our service has seen numbers more than double in the past 18 months, so we really appreciate the support from Amazon.”

The donation to Doncaster Foodbank was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.