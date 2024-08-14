Doncaster Foodbank joins forces with The Trussell Trust to host a tablecloth exhibition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster Food Bank has experienced a huge increase in demand for its services.
In the year of 2023-24, Doncaster Foodbank fed 8,485 people from across the city, 5,727 were adults and 2,758 sadly were children.
This is more than a 100 per cent increase from the 4,089 people they fed just two years previously.
Unfortunately, the demand for their help is still growing with peoples individual circumstances becoming more complex every day.
A spokesman said: “We are working within the Trussell Trust network to display the experiences of some of those people who have needed our help recently, the agencies and wider community who support our guests in Doncaster.
"The event we are hosting is a drop in for those who wish to come along and read the stories of both hardship and hope from those who have visited us displayed on our Trussell Trust tablecloths.
" As a food bank, we want to advocate for those who have visited us in times of hardship and push policy makers to take the drivers of food poverty seriously in both Doncaster and nationally. We hope that this event will gather some attention across the city and highlight the way in which people are experiencing such hardships.”
At the exhibition, at Doncaster College on September 20, there will be some light refreshments and a sign in sheet for those visiting.
The tablecloth display will be in the centre of the room with supporting agencies surrounding, plus a donation table for anyone kindly wishing to donate to the foodbank on the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.