Doncaster Phoenix RFU and Doncaster Demons, the women’s team, are collecting donations for Doncaster Food Bank this weekend and would like your help.

This charity helps people who are facing crisis. Whether that be the homeless or families who cannot afford food or essential everyday items.

Spokespersonfor the collection is Luciana Cappetta said: “We are looking for donations of non perishable foods, such as tinned goods, cooking sauces etc.

Take your donations along to the game

"As well as toiletries and other essential items.”

Donations will be collected before and during the Doncaster Phoenix match held at the city’s Castle Park ground on Saturday, January 21.

Luciana added: “Those who make a contribution will be given a free raffle ticket as a token of our appreciation in supporting the local community.”