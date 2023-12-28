Doncaster Foodbank has been awarded £500 from Taylor Wimpey after being announced as one of the regional winners of the homebuilder’s community chest competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey is building new homes at the nearby Wheatley Hall Mews development, where only 12 plots remain to sell. The housebuilder invited residents from in and around Doncaster to vote for a local good cause that deserves recognition, with the Foodbank receiving the most nominations.

Based in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, Doncaster Foodbank was founded in 2013 and provides free, short-term, emergency, non-perishable food parcels for anyone that is in financial crisis within the city. Each emergency parcel provides a family or individual with nutritionally balanced food for a minimum of 3 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Poland, Project Manager at Doncaster Foodbank, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support we received from Taylor Wimpey and it was lovely to find out that we had received the most votes from the local community. We are always grateful for any extra funding we receive, and Taylor Wimpey’s donation will go towards helping us to maintain our care to the people and groups we look after in Doncaster.”

Doncaster Foodbank has been awarded £500 from Taylor Wimpey.

Ross Clarkson, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “At Taylor Wimpey, we are proud to support local groups such as Doncaster Foodbank, who do such valuable work in the community.“Local people showed their appreciation for the group by voting in incredible numbers and we would really like to thank everyone who took part.”

For further details on how you can get involved and support Doncaster Foodbank, please visit https://doncaster.foodbank.org.uk.