News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Doncaster estate agents makes donation to foodbank

A huge thank you was given to William H Brown Estate Agents for dropping of a food donation to Mexborough Foodbank.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:21am

Sean Gibbons, Foodbank Manager said “Donations such as this are much needed in order to support local families through the current Cost of Living Crisis.

“It is going to be a very long winter for many and we are extremely grateful for this fantastic support from colleagues at William H Brown.”

Hide Ad

If you are able to donate please call 01709 717186 or email i [email protected] g.uk

Pictured left to right - Chaz Prouten (Mex FB Volunteer), Sean Gibbons (Mex FB Manager), Gail Varley (Mex FB Volunteer), Jesse Sapey, Sam Sapey & Megan Cooper (WH Brown) & Kelly Houghton (Mex FB Volunteer).
DoncasterCost of living crisis