Doncaster estate agents makes donation to foodbank
A huge thank you was given to William H Brown Estate Agents for dropping of a food donation to Mexborough Foodbank.
Sean Gibbons, Foodbank Manager said “Donations such as this are much needed in order to support local families through the current Cost of Living Crisis.
“It is going to be a very long winter for many and we are extremely grateful for this fantastic support from colleagues at William H Brown.”
If you are able to donate please call 01709 717186 or email i [email protected] g.uk