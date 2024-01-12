Doncaster Council set to introduce furniture packages for priority social housing

Tenants in the highest priority band for social housing could soon be offered furniture packages.

Next Wednesday (17 January) Doncaster Council’s cabinet will vote whether to approve a new Furnished Tenancy scheme managed by the council’s social housing provider, St Leger Homes.

The scheme would allow those taking up new tenancies in the council’s high priority Platinum Band to take up a furniture package as part of their agreement.

Those interested would be required to meet a certain eligibility and affordability criteria through assessments.

Charges would range from £15.50 a week to £47 a week dependent upon the amount of furniture provided.

These would be paid weekly as part of tenants’ rent and would be eligible for funding under Housing Benefit and Universal Credit.

Tenants will be able to exit the scheme at any time, or take the furniture with them if they move to another St Leger property.

The first year of the scheme would be conducted in partnership with Your Homes Newcastle.

After 12 months, it will be evaluated to establish its financial viability and potential to expand to a wider group of tenants and other providers.

In 2020, the national ‘Living Without’ campaign revealed that over 48 percent of under-30s move into properties without at least one essential item of furniture.

This can lead to tenants furnishing their homes through credit and lending options, increasing financial pressures and debt.