Doncaster Council set to accept £6 million government funding to support most vulnerable households

A new round of funding is set to become available to assist low-income households with the cost of living.

By Shannon Mower
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 15:06 BST

Next week, Doncaster Council’s cabinet is set to approve the fourth wave of Household Support funding from the government.

£5,978,546.15 will become available to the council to allocate to households who are struggling the most with the cost-of-living crisis.

Funding will be allocated to households through small payments, and to local charities and organisations to distribute.

Council to get funding for most vulnerable
£510,000 of the funding was already pre-emptively spent this month to provide £15 a week to low-income households to provide food during the Easter school holiday.

A further £1,785,000 will be used to provide the same service during the May half term and summer school holiday.

Around 17,000 children across Doncaster will be in receipt of this funding.

From November, 17,250 households will be eligible to receive a payment of £150, either as one sum or split into two parts.

Those of working age who are on housing benefit, council tax reduction, universal credit or free school meals will be eligible for this payment.

The remaining money will be allocated to food and hygiene banks, strengthening the Local Assistance Scheme to provide emergency support, and identifying and assisting more households in need of support.

Any payments from the fund remain separate to the government’s Cost of Living Payment Scheme, which eligible households will remain in receipt of.

Doncaster Council’s cabinet will vote on whether to approve the funding during a meeting on Wednesday, 26 April.

