A Doncaster bank is collecting toys for those in need this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The TSB on High Street in the city centre is collecting for the Salvation Army, for children of all ages, up until December 15.

A spokesman said: “We have done brilliant so far but maybe with your help to share this, it might help us out a bit more.”