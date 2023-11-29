News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster bank collecting toys for those in need this Christmas

A Doncaster bank is collecting toys for those in need this Christmas.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
The TSB on High Street in the city centre is collecting for the Salvation Army, for children of all ages, up until December 15.

A spokesman said: “We have done brilliant so far but maybe with your help to share this, it might help us out a bit more.”

They added: “We are taking new toys. If people are interested in donating any toys if they could be unwrapped too.”

