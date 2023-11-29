Doncaster bank collecting toys for those in need this Christmas
A Doncaster bank is collecting toys for those in need this Christmas.
The TSB on High Street in the city centre is collecting for the Salvation Army, for children of all ages, up until December 15.
A spokesman said: “We have done brilliant so far but maybe with your help to share this, it might help us out a bit more.”
They added: “We are taking new toys. If people are interested in donating any toys if they could be unwrapped too.”