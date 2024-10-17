Doncaster among councils forced to make savings in children’s services amidst funding crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Data has shown that Doncaster Council is one of many authorities across the country which has begun streamlining children’s services to meet rising costs.

A study by the BBC Shared Data Unit found that Doncaster Council was forced to make cuts to a variety of services in order to meet rising costs in this year’s annual budget, alongside the majority of local authorities nationwide.

The council has approved savings totalling £10.9 million in 2024/5, equivalent to a reduction of around £35 per resident.

Despite this, the authority currently faces a funding gap of around £17.2 million by 2026/27.

Doncaster Council Civic Office.

Funding pressures for councils across the UK have been caused by inflation, a reduction in real-terms government funding and increased service demand.

Alongside many other councils across the country, the authority has now been forced to search for savings in its Children, Young People and Families department.

The current financial year has seen cuts to school transport support and the merging of several services within the department.

An estimated three job roles will be cut from the department over the year.

A variety of alternative education provisions have also been introduced for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) to reduce the cost of out-of-area school placements.

Despite the cuts, spending has increased both in the department and council-wide since the previous year to meet pressures.

The main demand faced by the council is rising numbers of both children and adults in residential social care.

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said councils are facing “immense financial pressure” and that many of the savings proposals introduced by local authorities will “disproportionately impact children who rely on the state for protection and a stable home environment.”

Local leaders nationwide have called for the new Labour government to reform council funding and introduce multi-year funding settlements.

Local Government Minister Jim McMahon said: “This government inherited a crisis in local government and there’s no shying away from the scale.

“These deep-rooted problems won’t be fixed overnight, but we are committed to fixing the foundations, reforming and rebuilding the sector from the ground up to begin to get ahead of the underlying pressures for the benefit of councils and local communities.”