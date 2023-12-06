Donations keep coming in to help the most needy residents in Mexborough
Members of the Mexborough CIC this week gave thanks to Tom, Val, Nathan and the team at The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) in the town for £228.10 which is made up of customer donations each time they shop.
This was in addition to previous donations of over £600 received since November 2022.
Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager, said: “These donations will be spent on staple foods to be included in weekly food parcel provision.
“TOFS are also collecting toy donations in store for local children this Christmas.
“Donations such as this are much appreciated and essential to our continuing support for local people/families less fortunate in Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough through the Cost of Living Crisis and especially during the winter period.”
If you are able to support Mexborough Foodbank with addition donations, please contact them by calling 01709 717186 or email [email protected]