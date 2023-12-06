News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Donations keep coming in to help the most needy residents in Mexborough

Donations keep coming in to help the most needy residents in Mexborough.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Dec 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 09:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Members of the Mexborough CIC this week gave thanks to Tom, Val, Nathan and the team at The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) in the town for £228.10 which is made up of customer donations each time they shop.

This was in addition to previous donations of over £600 received since November 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager, said: “These donations will be spent on staple foods to be included in weekly food parcel provision.

Pictured is Tom, the TOFS Mexborough Manager, and Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager.Pictured is Tom, the TOFS Mexborough Manager, and Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager.
Pictured is Tom, the TOFS Mexborough Manager, and Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager.

“TOFS are also collecting toy donations in store for local children this Christmas.

“Donations such as this are much appreciated and essential to our continuing support for local people/families less fortunate in Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough through the Cost of Living Crisis and especially during the winter period.”

If you are able to support Mexborough Foodbank with addition donations, please contact them by calling 01709 717186 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Mexborough