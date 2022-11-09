The cost-of-living support drop-in session will take place on December 9 at Rossington Miners Welfare, from 10am-1pm.

The event was set up by Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher who shared the details on social media.

He said: “I know many people are rightly concerned about the cost of living. It’s important that all the help that is out there is known so you can access it.”

Nick Fletcher

It comes in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis which has seen fuel, energy and amenities skyrocket in price across the country.

Anyone in Doncaster will be able to receive energy advice, debt management advice and information on job opportunities and training.

Representatives from Doncaster Council, Citizens Advice, the Job Centre and more will be available for people to talk to.