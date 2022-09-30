Cost of living crisis: Doncaster shop selling 1p meals to help struggling families
A Doncaster convenience store has started selling meals for just 1p to help families hit by the cost of living crisis.
The Swaran Mini Market in Bentley has stepped in to help locals struggling to put food on the table with its offer.
The shop, based in Askern Road, is a family business which has been trading for over 37 years but the owners says the country is in "one of the worst" states they have ever seen.
Owners Hardav and Amit Singh said: “It is a humble opportunity for us to help what we consider as our community in these difficult times.
"We want to help and support our customers who have supported us for the past 37 years.
"We have been noticing locals budgeting and having to put essential items back due to the cost of living crisis and we are trying our best to help.”
Swaran has partnered with SnappyShopper - an app where people can order their food products - to access products for 1p and get them delivered free of charge.
"We jumped on the offer straight away when SnappyShopper said they would help with this cheap deal for families during this difficult time,” they said.
Amit, who is a third generation of this family run business said: "We have been trading in the area for over 37 years.
"We noticed the popularity of apps of people wanting to have their groceries delivered and decided to help people get their food but on free delivery and for a cheap price. On the app we charge shop prices and no inflation is added.”