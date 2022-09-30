Cost of living crisis: Doncaster shop selling 1p meals to help struggling families

The Swaran Mini Market in Bentley has stepped in to help locals struggling to put food on the table with its offer.

The shop, based in Askern Road, is a family business which has been trading for over 37 years but the owners says the country is in "one of the worst" states they have ever seen.

Owners Hardav and Amit Singh said: “It is a humble opportunity for us to help what we consider as our community in these difficult times.

Swaran Mini Market is selling meals for as little as 1p,

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to help and support our customers who have supported us for the past 37 years.

"We have been noticing locals budgeting and having to put essential items back due to the cost of living crisis and we are trying our best to help.”

Swaran has partnered with SnappyShopper - an app where people can order their food products - to access products for 1p and get them delivered free of charge.

"We jumped on the offer straight away when SnappyShopper said they would help with this cheap deal for families during this difficult time,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amit, who is a third generation of this family run business said: "We have been trading in the area for over 37 years.