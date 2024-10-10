City of Doncaster Council commits long-term funding in bid to end rough sleeping.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City of Doncaster Council has announced that it will be making a significant investment in an attempt to try and tackle rough sleeping across the city.

The investment will see the delivery of a number of services including street outreach and supported accommodation, alongside a focus on delivering a range opportunities to keep people off the street long term including pre-employment training and help to secure tenancies.

Coun Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business said: “For the past few years, we have worked hard to build a strong partnership approach to tackling rough sleeping across Doncaster and the awarding of two long-term contracts to Changing Lives and Target Housing will allow us to take this work to the next level.

“The long-term nature of these contracts shows our commitment to tackling rough sleeping, and our understanding that such a long term issue requires a long term solution.”

Kelly Cunningham, Director of Development at Changing Lives said: “Changing Lives has a long-standing working relationship with City of Doncaster Council so we are looking forward to enhancing this further and, as of 10th September 2024 we began delivery on the Accommodation and Support Contract.

"This is inclusive of outreach and 24 hour supported accommodation services. “What is so encouraging (and different to many other parts of the country) is the bravery of commissioners to commit to addressing rough sleeping in the city, by way of a long-term contract and designing it so that this works as a strategic partnership not just simply ‘buying in’ a service.

"There is huge potential to do things differently and we are already seeing a positive impact.”

Steve Crane CEO of Target Housing, said “Doncaster’s ‘Supported Accommodation and Support Service for Vulnerable People with Multiple Complex Needs’ has been a cornerstone service for Target since 2011.

"The project is dedicated to preventing homelessness and helping people achieve positive social outcomes such as education, wellbeing, health, and independence through the provision of accommodation and personalised tenancy related support.

The recent contract award will allow this valued work to continue for up to a further 10 years. The service will work closely with local partners including the City of Doncaster Council, statutory and voluntary sector partners to ensure an integrated and multi-agency approach.”