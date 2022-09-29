Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough service awarded £160k to help deprived families

The organisation will work in partnership with Voluntary Action Doncaster to help families across the borough gain access to the support they need.

The British Gas Energy Trust contacted the charity following a nationwide mapping exercise that identified the parts of the country most in need of additional support.

The 18-month grant will help fund Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough’s efforts to help people dealing with a wide range of problems including – but not limited to – money and debt, benefits, housing and energy.

Analysis shows that 78 out of 194 neighborhoods in Doncaster are at the greatest risk of financial hardship due to surging living costs.

The British Gas Energy Trust is an independent charitable trust that supports families and individuals facing financial hardship and energy debt across England, Wales and Scotland.

As well as supporting the services provided by money and energy advice services and charities, the British Gas Energy Trust provides direct grants to individuals and families that have an energy debt of between £250 and £750.

James Woods, CEO from Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, said: “This year we’ve already seen a significant increase in the number of people coming to us who can’t afford their rent, food or heating.

"The cost-of-living crisis continues to take its toll on residents across Doncaster and the support from the British Gas Energy Trust will allow our team of hard-working support staff and volunteers to continue to provide all the help we can.”

Jessica Taplin, CEO of the British Gas Energy Trust, said: “The rising cost of living means more people are experiencing financial difficulty for the first time, and are struggling to pay their bills.

"Whether you’re with British Gas or another energy supplier, it’s important to know that there is help available to you.

"You can apply to us direct or access support via Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, which does a fantastic job supporting the local community.”

Edward Miliband, Member of Parliament for Doncaster, said: “Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough is an impressive charity providing vital support to people experiencing financial difficulties.

“I’m really pleased they have been able to attract funding for their Energy Project so that they can help even more people over the next year and a half.

“The project will provide essential advice, support and in some cases grants to people struggling with energy costs. If you live in Doncaster and you’re struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the friendly, dedicated and knowledgeable team at Citizens Advice.

“Since the start of the cost-of-living crisis, Centrica – the parent company of British Gas – has put together a support package for households worth more than £25m, which will continue to grow.

"This has included a £2m investment through the British Gas Energy Trust to open 20 new advice centres across the country.”

Cath Witherington, CEO from Voluntary Action Doncaster, said "By working together I am confident that we will be better able to raise awareness and improve access to appropriate guidance and vital support to those struggling financially during such challenging times."