This follows a successful year which saw the energy provider offer free, independent energy advice to communities at 102 events across 53 locations taking place in Post Offices last year.

The Pop-Ups confirmed for 2023 will provide people in Doncaster straight answers to their most pressing energy questions and direct them to the independent advice available through British Gas Energy Trust and the organisations they fund, including how to access energy saving advice and grants of up to £1,500.

The second phase of the Pop-Ups was launched due to the success of the pilot in 2022 and as a response to research* from British Gas that revealed more than 7 in 10 people are still worried about how they’ll cope financially with the rising cost of energy. The new Pop-ups aim to reach even more of the country and help thousands more people this Winter, with Yorkshire Pop-Up’s planned for the 14th, 15th and 16th February and in the following locations, starting from the 10th January.

Pop in for some free energy advice. Even Professor Green has been along!

The Doncaster pop up takes place on February 16.

With research showing that nearly half (46 per cent) of Brits feel confused about the support available for their energy bills and over a third (37%) don’t know where to find accurate advice there is a real need for face to face, on the ground initiatives such as these.

British Gas Post Office Pop-Ups aim to reassure people, by having their questions and concerns answered by an expert in an environment that’s familiar, safe and local to them. More importantly, at the Doncaster events money and energy advisers from local British Gas Energy Trust funded organisation, and Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, will be offering an in-depth overview of the support available, signposting people to other organisations who may be able to help, checking benefits entitlements and providing free energy-saving tips and advice.

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust Chief Executive said: “The previous Pop-Ups were so well received; we know there’s a real need for even more in-community support, especially when so many people living in vulnerable communities don’t have access to online resources, so these Pop-Ups will be a lifeline to those really struggling this winter. As always, our mission is to help alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty and by working closely with local organisations we are able to provide much needed financial and practical support to vulnerable members of the community, whether you’re a British Gas customer or not.”

Nick Read, Post Office Chief Executive said: “Post Offices are at the heart of every community. Millions of people visit our branches each week to pay bills or top up their gas and electricity meters. Postmasters tell us that there are people really struggling to pay their bills and they’re seeing customers come through their door for the first time asking what support is available. We’re proud to be partnering with British Gas on such an important initiative where people can come in and speak to a real human being for energy and debt advice.”

For more about British Gas Energy Trust visit:

