As the cost-of-living crisis bites one Doncaster school introduces a free uniform scheme

Leaders at Astrea Academy Woodfields decided to make the unprecedented decision in direct response to the cost-of-living crisis impacting families right across the country.

According to new research by The Children’s Society, parents and carers of secondary school children are paying an average of £422 for a school uniform.

In comparison, a full uniform at Astrea Academy Woodfields costs around £80.

Students starting in year 7 can now get free uniform

However, leaders at the school and the Astrea Academy Trust are hoping that their decision will go some way to elevate these worries, and ensure scholars are in school and ready to learn.

Scholars currently in Year 7 to 10 will also benefit from the scheme, and will receive a free PE shirt, and either trousers or a skirt.

David Scales, principal of Astrea Academy Woodfields, said:

“It’s evident that our scholars and their families have been suffering from the cost of living crisis.

"We see this both when it comes to the increase of those now eligible for free school meals, more scholars struggling to pay for lunch, and around the cost of uniform.

"We really wanted to help, and ensure that no scholar misses out on school because families are grappling with expensive school uniform costs.

“With help from the central Astrea Academy Trust, we have taken the decision to offer a full free school uniform to all new Year 7s, and two items of clothing to all scholars currently in Year 7 through to 10.