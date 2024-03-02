Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as numbers across England soared, with homelessness charities blaming the Government's "ineffectiveness" to solve the housing crisis.

The Government previously pledged to end rough sleeping by 2024, but since the "Everyone In" scheme – which housed homeless people in emergency hotels during the coronavirus pandemic – ended in 2021, the number of people sleeping on the streets has rocketed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 23 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in Doncaster based on a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year – up from 13 the year before.

Almost two dozen rough sleepers in Doncaster – as numbers across England soar.

Nationally, the number of people estimated to be sleeping rough rose by 27 per cent last year to 3,898.

This remains below pre-pandemic levels, but represents a significant increase of 60 per cent in the last two years.

The count includes people sleeping outside, but does not cover sofa surfers, those in hostels or shelters, or people in recreational or traveller sites, and figures are generally considered to be an undercount of the true number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said the scale of rough sleeping is a "source of national shame".

Mr Downie urged the Government to rethink its strategy and provide long-term funding for proven solutions which help people get off the streets.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the Government "cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the housing emergency".

Ms Neate said the Government has not built enough social homes, forcing thousands of people to "spend their nights freezing on street corners" due to record high rents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Neate also warned of the record high number of people living in temporary accommodation.

Further DLUHC figures show 109,000 households in England were living in temporary accommodation as of September.

This was up 10 per cent on the last year, and the highest figure on record.

It included 90 households in Doncaster – 90 less than the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the number of children living in temporary accommodation also hit a record-high 142,490, including 75 in Doncaster.

A DLUHC spokesperson said: "We are now spending an unprecedented £2.4 billion to help people at risk of homelessness and support rough sleepers, including £220 million announced this week, which will help fund thousands of beds and specialist support services across the country through councils.