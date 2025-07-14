Aldi to donate more than one million meals during summer holidays.

Aldi expects to donate more than one million meals to those in need during the upcoming summer holidays.

All the supermarket’s UK stores will support local charities and foodbanks by redistributing surplus food every day via community giving platform Neighbourly.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket has already donated more than 8.8 million meals this year to those in need.

With demand for foodbanks typically heightened over the summer holidays, Aldi’s continued support is more vital than ever.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are proud to continue supporting incredible causes across the country this summer, helping to provide fresh, wholesome food to those who need it most.

“School holidays can be a challenging time for many families, and this summer we’re continuing our efforts to provide support where we can through our partnership with Neighbourly.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “Summer holidays represent one of the busiest times of the year for charities and food banks, and we expect no less this year.

“Aldi’s generous donations play a key role in helping support families, and our partnership continues to make a meaningful difference to those who need it most.”

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, foodbanks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.

Any groups that are interested in collecting unsold food from Aldi during the summer months that are not currently working with Neighbourly can get in touch with them at [email protected].

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket also works with Company Shop, the UK’s leading redistributor of surplus food and household products, to redistribute surplus food from its Regional Distribution Centres.