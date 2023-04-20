Aldi donates 44,600 meals to good causes over the Easter school holidays

The supermarket’s stores paired up with charities, community groups and foodbanks through its partnership with Neighbourly.

More than 550,000 meals were donated throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Fox at Aldi UK, said: "We understand he school holidays can be an especially challenging time for families, particularly amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

Thousands benefited from the donations

“Neighbourly carries out vital work in the community, so we’re proud to be able to support them and the charities, foodbanks and community groups they work with in Yorkshire in their efforts to support those who may be struggling.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “The impact of the cost-of-living crisis has intensified, meaning that the demand on foodbanks is continuing to increase, particularly during the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad