Aldi donates 44,600 meals to good causes over the Easter school holidays

Aldi donated 44,600 meals to local good causes across Yorkshire – including Doncaster – to help people in need over the Easter school holidays.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

The supermarket’s stores paired up with charities, community groups and foodbanks through its partnership with Neighbourly.

More than 550,000 meals were donated throughout the UK.

Liz Fox at Aldi UK, said: "We understand he school holidays can be an especially challenging time for families, particularly amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

Thousands benefited from the donationsThousands benefited from the donations
“Neighbourly carries out vital work in the community, so we’re proud to be able to support them and the charities, foodbanks and community groups they work with in Yorkshire in their efforts to support those who may be struggling.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “The impact of the cost-of-living crisis has intensified, meaning that the demand on foodbanks is continuing to increase, particularly during the school holidays.

“The donations from Aldi are a lifeline for many and provide the essential boost good causes need to continue supporting their local communities.”