Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of rough sleepers increased from 24 in quarter two of 2023 to 34 in the third quarter , with an increased proportion of these being women and couples.

According to the council, it is particularly challenging for women to find emergency accomodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is in the process of developing an assessment hub which will provide single rooms, increasing the options for single women.

34 rough sleepers recorded in Doncaster as figure continues to rise.

Rough sleepers are exclusively people sleeping outside, rather than homeless people in general who may be staying with others or in hostels and shelters.

The number of ‘verified’ rough sleepers is expected to be below the true figure.

It has more than doubled since 2022, when the number of rough sleepers reached 13 at its highest.