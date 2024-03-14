34 rough sleepers recorded in Doncaster as figure continues to rise
and live on Freeview channel 276
The number of rough sleepers increased from 24 in quarter two of 2023 to 34 in the third quarter , with an increased proportion of these being women and couples.
According to the council, it is particularly challenging for women to find emergency accomodation.
The council is in the process of developing an assessment hub which will provide single rooms, increasing the options for single women.
Rough sleepers are exclusively people sleeping outside, rather than homeless people in general who may be staying with others or in hostels and shelters.
The number of ‘verified’ rough sleepers is expected to be below the true figure.
It has more than doubled since 2022, when the number of rough sleepers reached 13 at its highest.
Each month, the council analyses people’s ‘routes’ to the street to work on its prevention opportunities.