Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The April 2025 benefit increase will provide a modest boost for UK families 🌟

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Child Benefit payments will increase by 1.7% in April 2025

Eldest/only child payments will rise to £26.05/week (+45p), while younger children will receive £17.25/week (+30p)

Adjustments are based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate recorded in September 2024

Child Benefit rates are the same across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

But in Scotland, eligible families may also receive the Scottish Child Payment, a separate benefit

Millions of people receiving Child Benefit and other social security benefits in the UK will soon see an increase in their payments.

The annual adjustment coming in April 2025 coincides with the start of the new financial year, a time when many government policies and budgets take effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most social security benefits - which encompass a range of payments provided by the Government to support individuals and families in financial need - will increase by 1.7% from the previous year’s rates.

That’s because each year, benefits are adjusted based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate recorded in the previous September.

While this year’s increases will provide some much-needed financial relief to households across the country as they navigate rising costs, September 2024's inflation rate of 1.7% was the lowest seen in three and a half years.

(Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Some experts have argued that the increase may fall short of addressing the challenges faced by low-income households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, an organisation dedicated to tackling poverty, criticised the 1.7% rise last year, saying "April’s uprating will be worth just a few pounds to most people.”

But what does the rate rise mean if you are receiving Child Benefit payments, and how much more money can you expect to see paid into your bank account come April? Here is everything you need to know.

How much will Child Benefit go up by?

Child Benefit is one of the most significant social security benefits in the UK, and the government has confirmed that it will increase by 1.7% in April 2025. This means child benefit will be worth:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£26.05 a week for the eldest or only child - an increase of 45p

for the - an increase of 45p £17.25 a week for younger children - an increase of 30p

For more information on changes to Child Benefit payments - as well as other forms of support - head to the Government’s website.

Is Child Benefit the same across the UK?

Child Benefit is paid out at the same rate across the UK, including in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

While the administration and some aspects of the delivery might differ depending on where you live, the rates and percentage increases are set by the UK Government, and so will be the same across the UK.

There is one difference for families in Scotland, who may also qualify for the Scottish Child Payment, an additional payment available to eligible families with children under 16. This is separate from Child Benefit and is administered by the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I apply?

You can apply for Child Benefit if you’re responsible for a child under 16 (or under 20 if they’re in approved education or training). Only one person can claim Child Benefit for a child, so decide who will claim if both parents are eligible.

To make a new claim for Child Benefit, head to the Government’s website.

What do you think about the upcoming changes to Child Benefit and other social security payments? Will the 1.7% increase make a difference for your household? Share your thoughts, experiences, and questions in the comments section.