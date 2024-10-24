Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25.

It is the first COD game to launch on Xbox Game Pass.

If you are wanting to play it, you might be wondering how to speed up the lengthy download time.

The leaves are falling, the nights are drawing in and a brand new Call of Duty game is about to hit the shelves. All the great autumn traditions are finally in full swing.

Fans will eagerly be firing up the latest instalment in the mega-popular gaming franchise in less than 24 hours time. Black Ops 6 also marks the first time a COD game is available on Xbox Game Pass day-and-date following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

But regular COD players will be familiar with the franchise’s huge download files - often above 100GB. Metro has reported that it will be around 111GB for multiplayer, campaign and Warzone.

Which means you might be wondering if there is a way to speed up the download, so you can actually play the game on launch day. Here are a few tips:

How to speed up Call of Duty downloads?

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 releases on October 25. Photo: Activision | Activision

There is obviously no full proof way to guarantee fast download speeds when installing a new video game. A large part will come down to your broadband speed and what package you have in your home.

But there are a few things you can do to cut down some of the download time, no matter what internet speed you get at home.

Use an ethernet cable

Instead of having your Xbox, PS5 or PC connected to the WiFi, you can use an ethernet cable to plug it directly into your router. This will give you a wired connection and it is usually faster and more reliable than a wireless one.

Download overnight

If you have purchased COD Black Ops 6 digitally, you will likely be able to pre-load it on your console/ PC ahead of launch. Or if you are planning to try it out on Xbox Game Pass.

While not exactly quicker, downloading it overnight while you are in bed means it has plenty of hours to be installed before you wake up.

Close Netflix and YouTube

If you are watching Netflix, downloading other games, streaming videos on YouTube, that also uses up bandwidth and can increase the time it takes for Call of Duty to download. So you have to read a book or watch terrestrial TV for a while so it has your internet connection all to itself.

Do you have any tips for downloading games faster - it is such a pain of modern gaming. Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].